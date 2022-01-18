PM not happy with pace of vaccination in Kazakh capital, regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pace of vaccination against the coronavirus infection has not improved in the Kazakh capital and a number of regions, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Tuesday session of the Cabinet, Prime Minister Smailov said it is crucial to prevent mass gatherings and isolate those who contracted the novel coronavirus as soon as possible.

The Premier also stressed it is necessary to make sure healthcare facilities have enough COVID-19 beds.

Utmost attention was paid to lack of PCR tests in some regions of Kazakhstan, namely Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay and Turkestan regions.

The Prime Minister noted that the pace of vaccination against the coronavirus infection has not improved in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Turkestan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions and instructed to speed it up.

He also urged to ensure the face mask regime and social distancing in order to avoid further spikes in COVID-19 cases in the country.