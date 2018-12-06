PM, Oberoi discuss prospects of coop in tourism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with representatives of the Indian company Oberoi, headed by Managing Director for Development Arjun Oberoi, primeminister.kz informs.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in tourism, namely, the implementation of joint investment projects in construction and operation of a network of hotel complexes in Kazakhstan .

The Oberoi Group, founded in 1934, manages 32 hotels, two Nile cruisers and a motorized vessel in the backwaters of Kerala. The group is represented in six countries. The company is engaged in servicing flights, restaurants at airports, travel services, car rental, project management and corporate charters. The Oberoi Group is committed to using the best environmental practices in technology, equipment and manufacturing processes.

Recognizing the importance of quality training in hotel management, the Oberoi Group founded the Oberoi Learning and Development Center in New Delhi in 1966. Today, this institution is one of the best in Asia and about 100 people graduate each year.