PM of Georgia and Vice Premier of China to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 15-16, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Vice Premier of the State Council of China Han Zheng will vist Nur-Sultan and Almaty," official representative of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

The high-level officials are expected to hold talks with the country's authorities and take part in the official opening ceremony of the 12th Astana Economic Forum.



"The 2nd Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum will take place in Almaty on May 14. The forum is a dialogue platform to debate pressing issues of trade and economic, transport, investments, cultural and humanitarian interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov will head the Kazakh delegation," he added.



A plenary session, two exhibitions to reveal Kazakhstan tourism and export potential, three plenary sessions on industrialization, investments, agriculture, transport and logistics will be held as part of the event.

"Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulidis will also pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 15-16. The visiting FM will have talks with 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan-Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov, Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov to discuss bilateral cooperation issues," he resumed.