PM of Kazakhstan to hold telephone conference of Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov will hold a Governemnt telephone conference in the Ukimet Uyi, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

The agenda includes consideration of the draft decree of the President of Kazakhstan "On approval of the Nationwide Plan on implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address as of November 30, 2015 tiled "Kazakhstan in new global reality: growth, reforms, development".

Besides, it is planned to discuss and adopt the anti-crisis action plan of the Government and the National Bank for 2016-2018.

Besides, the issues of updating of the Employment Road Map-2020 and implementation of the Law of Kazakhstan "On national budget for 2016-2018" will be on the agenda as well.