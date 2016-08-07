PM ordered to establish working group on coal industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov held a republican meeting on the development of coal industry.avlodar Region, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.

"The main purpose of our meeting is to review the current situation and prospects of development of the coal mining industry in the country. But we must look not only at the strategic issues. It is especially important to discuss problematic issues of enterprises, the quality of coal production and coal supplies to the domestic and foreign markets, the availability of coal for the population in the coming heating season, " the Prime Minister stressed.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Energo Almasadam Satkaliyev, as well as representatives of LLP Bogatyr Coal, JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau and other enterprises delivered reports on the state and prospects of development of the industry.

Director of Energy Business of the United Company Pavel Ulyanov, chairman of the Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation PLS Board of Directors Alexander Mashkevich reported about problematic issues of the industry.

Following the meeting, Karim Massimov ordered to establish a working group and prepare decisions of problematic issues of the industry in a short-term outlook.