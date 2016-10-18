PM ordered to solve problems in water supply sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government's sitting, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev set a task to solve the problems in the country's water supply sector.

The PM commissioned to clarify the situation with what enterprises should serve the water supply sector - Kazvodkhoz, private companies or utility enterprises.



"Probably, we should discuss it with the regional governors to decide on what would be better - to transfer the water supply companies to a single operator or not? The main thing is to estimate the effectiveness of the decision," said Sagintayev.



As for water disposal problems, the PM advised to reconsider the tariffs in regional breakdown. "For instance, residents of Taraz pay 8 tenge only for water disposal services. Is it enough? What can we do with 8 tenge? What repair works can be conducted with such low tariffs?" asked he.