PM ordered to take measures to ensure citizens’ security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Governmental meeting, Prime Minister Karim Massimov gave a number of instructions regarding the terror attack in Almaty.

Thus, the Ministry of Internal Affairs was charged to launch additional measures to ensure security of the citizens and law and order in the city, as well as to take measures on ensuring public and state security in all the regions of the country. The Ministry and Almaty Mayor’s Office were commissioned also to render assistance to the families of the victims, Kazinform reports.

Besides, the Head of the Government assigned Almaty Mayor's Office and Healthcare Ministry to provide all required medical and other assistance to the wounded. The Mayor's Office will have to conduct an analysis and elaborate a package of additional measures to resolve urgent social problems in the city and concentrate its efforts on fight with unemployment, on the problems in youth and religious spheres, small and medium businesses, countering extremism, crimes as well as in migration policy.

Karim Massimov praised professionalism of the police officers and special services demonstrated during the anti-terrorist operation.