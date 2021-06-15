PM orders to step up work to reduce pollution levels in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has instructed the Government to step up work to reduce pollution levels across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In order to solve the existing ecological problems the new Ecology Code taking into account the world’s best practice has been adopted,» Premier Mamin said at the Government’s session on Tuesday.

He also noted that the roadmaps aimed at reducing the pollution levels have been developed hand in hand with the public and local authorities.

«It is high time to step up work to reduce those levels, especially in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty,» the Prime Minister added.

He also ordered to look into the problem of construction disposal sites as the number of illegal landfills in the regions is becoming alarming.

«… there are no construction disposal sites in the country and I order the Ministry of Industry together with the Ministries of Ecology and Finance to develop a draft project of a municipal solid waste site,» said Askar Mamin, adding that extra construction disposal sites are needed in the regions of Kazakhstan.