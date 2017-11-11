PM partakes in Astana Expo 2017 heritage sites opening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has taken part in the official opening ceremony of the heritage sites of Astana Expo 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev and CEO of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov visited the Nur-Alem sphere and made a tour of it from the eighth floor.



While inspecting the building, Akhmetzhan Yessimov told the Prime Minister about the plans for the future arrangement of the EXPO territory.

It should be noted that Nur Alem and the thematic pavilions will operate as energy museums.







As to the rest of the territory, there will be the Astana International Financial Centre, the International Center for Development of Green Technologies, and the International Technology Park of IT Start-ups.













