PM partakes in launching new int’l tourist resort construction on Caspian Sea coast

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - This week Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin made a working visit to Mangistau region, where he inspected the implementation of the tasks set by the First President - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the instructions for the socio-economic development of the region given by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in April 2019 during his working visit, the PM's press office informs.

The Head of Government Mamin held a working meeting with the activists of the region. Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov reported on the measures taken to ensure the socio-economic development of the country. In the first four months of 2019, the value of industrial production in the region amounted to KZT 943.6 billion, including through growth in engineering by 20.1%. Investments in fixed assets amounted to 121.8 billion tengeы. In general, today the investment portfolio of the region includes 44 investment projects for KZT 1.6 trillion, among them are the implementation of 22 projects for KZT 67 billion planned for 2019.



During the meeting, deputy ministers Yermek Alpyssov (of National Economy), Berik Kamaliyev (Industry and Infrastructure Development), Magzum Mirzagaliyev (Energy) reported to the Prime Minister on the implementation of the project "Auyl - Yel Besіgі" ("Aul - The Cradle of the Country), the development of the transport infrastructure and the oil and gas sector in the region.



"Yelbasy pays particular attention to the development of Mangistau region," said Askar Mamin, noting that a number of large-scale projects of strategic importance under the Nurly Zhol Program, which currently has a great influence on the transit and export development, were implemented on behalf of the First President.



In the furtherance of the instructions given by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the implementation of the 2025 Socio-Economic Development Plan of Zhanaozen has been started in the region. 16.3 thousand jobs will be created as a result of sixty-seven events.



Summing up the meeting, Askar Mamin noted that Mangistau region is the western gate of Kazakhstan and stressed the need for further development of industry and transport and logistics, tourism.



As part of the trip, Mamin took part in the ceremony of laying the stone at the construction site of the new project on the Caspian Sea coast. The tourist complex with 600 rooms, designed for 2000 places, with an aqua park, sports fields, and a congress hall, is scheduled to be commissioned in July 2020. The project will give a powerful impetus to the development of tourism in the region, it is planned to create about 2,000 jobs on this project.



The coast of the Caspian Sea, according to the state program for the development of tourism, is in the TOP-10 priority tourist areas of Kazakhstan.



The region is working to attract private investment for the construction of new 45 hotel resorts.



During the working visit, Mamin was also informed about plans for the construction of a methanol and olefin production plant on the territory of Seaport Aktau special economic zone, an investment volume of over $1.8 billion. The project is aimed at import substitution, the plant will process gas into methanol and further components that will help produce more than 40 product items.