PM participated in CSTO Collective Security Council's session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the instruction of the Head of State, a delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the CSTO Collective Security Council's session in Yerevan, pm.kz reported.

During the meeting, B.Sagintayev touched upon the issues of combating international terrorism and coordinating joint actions in this area.



"Kazakhstan has always stood for and will stand for joint fight against international terrorism and support of collective efforts in combating this comprehensive threat," B.Sagintayev said.



The Prime Minister stressed also the importance of signing the Regulations on the Common list of organizations recognized as terrorist ones in CSTO format and the 2025 CSTO Collective Security Strategy.



Following the session, a joint statement was adopted and more than 20 documents were signed, including decisions on additional measures to counter international terrorism and extremism, as well as military personnel training for the armed forces of the CSTO member states till year 2020.



The next meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be hosted by the Republic of Belarus in 2017.