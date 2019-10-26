PM participated in meetings of CIS Heads of Government Council and Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to Moscow, Prime Minister Askar Mamin attended meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, at which he put forward a number of initiatives to address pressing issues of economic integration within the CIS and the EAEU, the PM's press service informs.

At a closed-door meeting of the Council of the Heads of CIS Governments, the Kazakh PM pointed out the need to further strengthen trade cooperation, search for «new growth points» and develop a proactive position in attracting investment capital within the CIS.

The head of the Kazakh government initiated to develop the CIS Investment Strategy for the next three years, to use the potential of the Astana International Financial Center to exchange best practices and step up work on mutual provision of financial services.

The meetings of the Council of the Heads of CIS Government ended with signing a number of documents, such as the Concept of Cooperation of the CIS Member States in Digital Development of Society and the plan of priority measures for its implementation, the Strategy for Ensuring Information Security of the CIS Member States etc. Uzbekistan accepted chairmanship in the CIS from Turkmenistan. The next meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council will be held in May 2020 in Tashkent.

At a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Prime Minister Mamin prioritized comprehensive removal of administrative barriers in the EAEU domestic market in order to boost mutual trade.

The prime minister called on the EAEU governments to pay special attention to the development of digital trade channels and stimulate the export of goods and services to third countries within the framework of the roadmap to create conditions for the development of digital trade in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Askar Mamin noted the need for joint work to enter the agricultural markets of third countries.

As a result of the meeting, agreements were signed on a free trade zone with the Republic of Serbia, on measures aimed at unifying selection and breeding work with farm animals, on the features of operations with precious metals and precious stones, and a number of other documents.