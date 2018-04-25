PM pays working trip to Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrived in Karaganda region to get acquainted with the implementation of the President's Addresses "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", the President's Five Social Initiatives, and the state and sectoral programs, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

In the course of the working visit, a number of industrial and social facilities are planned to be visited in the cities of Satpayev, Zhezkazgan, Karaganda: the microdistrict Nurly Meken under construction on the President's order, the "Hanum" pasta shop, "Bayan" LLP for the production of specialized food products. Based on the example of the medical center, the Prime Minister will get acquainted with the progress of digitalization of the region's healthcare system, deregulation, development of PPP and the private medical services sector.



On the territory of SEZ Saryarka Prime Minister Sagintayev will inspect the factory for the production of ball valves and stop valves of Byomer Armatura LLP, as well as visit the enterprise for the production of pig iron, steel, aluminum, non-ferrous metals, waste scrap of vehicles left by the LLP Recycling Company.



In Zhezkazgan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev will hold a meeting with the activists and the public on issues of socio-economic development. The current rates and prospects for the development of single-industry cities, technological modernization, attracting investments, as well as the results of the implementation of the Program of the Head of State "Rukhani Zhanghyru" and mechanisms for the implementation of the Five Social Initiatives including gas supply of the region and construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline along the Kyzylorda - Zhezkazgan - Karaganda - Astana.



Following the results of the visit to the Karaganda Polytechnic College, a meeting will be held with the students of the region on the implementation of the Five Social Initiatives of the President, in particular, increasing the accessibility of education, improving the living conditions of students and a new housing program.



The meeting with the region's activists and representatives of large and small businesses will be devoted to the implementation of the President's Address "New Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution".



It should be recalled, this is the fourth working trip to the regions of the country this year. Earlier, Bakytzhan Sagintayev paid working trips to South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.