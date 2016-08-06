EN
    12:37, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6

    PM pays working visit to Pavlodar region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Presidential instruction, Prime Minister Karim Massimov has arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit. The PM will get familiarized with the course of development of socio-economic development of the country's largest industrial zone.

    According to pm.kz, the Head of the Government will visit Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant. A meeting with the youth and public of the region will be held too. The Prime Minister will also check up the construction of a bridge across the Irtysh River.

    Karim Massimov will also chair a republican meeting on development of coal-mining industry.

    Pavlodar region produces up to 60% of the overall volume of coal in Kazakhstan.

    Around 1,000 industrial enterprises are functioning in the region to date. They ensure over 70% of the total volume of the region's industrial output.

    The number of population in Pavlodar region exceeds 758,000 people, 70% of which live in urban area. More than 25% of the population are employed in industrial sector.

