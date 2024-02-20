PM promises to take stern measures in case of Comfortable School program's implementation failure

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov promised to take stern measures in case of failure of implementation of the Comfortable School program. He said it at the Cabinet’s meeting today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Prime Minister criticized the course of the project’s implementation, namely in terms of land plots allocation and timely elaboration of design documentation. He tasked the Cabinet to eliminate the existing problems as soon as possible.

He also criticized Samruk-Kazyna Fund for insufficient control over the work of subcontractors.

Some regions still need to address the issue of building engineering and communication infrastructure on the allocated land plots.

In his words, formalism and indifference of some regional akims to the implementation of the national project lead to delays in design and construction works.

"These circumstances raise serious concerns about timely commissioning of the schools. Domestic manufacturers must be actively involved in the procurement of building materials, equipment and furniture," said Olzhas Bektenov and noted that the construction of comfortable schools will be under the strict control of the Government.

He also stressed the need to build a new format school, in line with the President’s task.

The Prime Minister tasked Samruk-Kazyna Fund to commission 98 schools by September 1. The remaining 119 schools must be commissioned by the end of the year, without any delay. The akimats of Astana and Almaty were tasked to commission nine private schools purchased from investors until December 15. The Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education were tasked to timely staff the new schools with pedagogical professionals.The Ministry of Digital Development was assigned with a task to provide the schools with access to the internet. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Enlightenment were tasked to ensure security in educational facilities and within adjusting territories.