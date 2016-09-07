PM reports about his working tour around Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "35 hours of flight, 28,000km, 40 cities, towns and villages, 158 enterprises, meetings and conferences." This is how Prime Minister Karim Massimov reported today via Twitter about his working trips across Kazakhstan from 15 June to 24 August.

Recall that the PM toured around Kazakhstan at the President’s instruction.

During the trips, the Head of the Government familiarized with the regions’ socio-economic development, the state of key sectors of economy and basic industrial facilities. K.Massimov met also with the representatives of community and business, pm.kz reported.

The PM surveyed 158 industrial and socially important facilities and held 15 conferences on development of agricultural sector, agro-industrial complex and social sphere.

Special working groups were established to summarize the outcomes of the PM’s working visits and to elaborate certain propositions on the most problematic issues.