PM reports to President on Kazakhstan’s development in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State heard the Prime Minister’s detailed report on Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development for 5 months of 2020, the Government’s work to tackle the spread of coronavirus, and improvement the sanitary and epidemiological situation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed on the implementation of anti-crisis measures, the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to Restore Economic Growth until the end of 2020, and the development of the Strategic Development Plan until 2025.

The President was informed that against the background of a sharp decline in business activity in the world caused by the coronavirus pandemic between January-May of 2020, the growth rate of the national economy decreased by 1.7% compared to the same period in 2019. According to Askar Mamin, nevertheless, there is a positive dynamics of growth in a number of sectors of the economy, in particular, in the real, mining, manufacturing sectors, agriculture, services, as well as fixed investment.

Askar Mamin reported on the complete completion of spring field work in all regions.

He also informed President Tokayev that in the current year about 1,22 million Kazakhstan’s citizens will be covered by comprehensive measures to promote employment.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev intends to hold an expanded meeting of the Government in July this year in order to review the outcomes of the country’s development in the first half of 2020 and to set goals to overcome the crisis’s implications.

At the end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Askar Mamin a number of specific instructions, including to developing of eco-tourism.