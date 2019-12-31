EN
    12:58, 31 December 2019 | GMT +6

    PM reports to President on preliminary results of country’s development in 2019

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The PM reported to the President on the preliminary results of the country’s socio-economic development in 2019.

    The meeting also discussed the issues of mobilization of Kazakhstan’s economy in 2020, the course of preparation for an enlarged meeting of the Government scheduled for late January 2020.

    At the end of the meeting the President gave certain instructions to Askar Mamin.



