    10:23, 08 December 2021 | GMT +6

    PM reports to President Tokayev on 2021 population census results

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev heard a report on the first results of the nationwide population census held between 1 September and 30 October 2021.

    According to the Prime Minister, the census figures show that presently Kazakhstan’s population stands at 19,169,550, including 48,71% of males and 51,29% of females.

    The average age of the Kazakhstani population is 31,94 years. 33,97% of Kazakhstan’s population are under 17. 19,72% of Kazakhstan’s population are aged between 14 and 28 years. According to the census, Kazakh people numbered about 70,18% of the population.

    The working age population in Kazakhstan totaled 11,320,410 people or 59,05% of the total population.


