EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:32, 15 August 2017 | GMT +6

    PM reviews schools' readiness for new academic year

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has commented on the Education Minister's report on schools' readiness for the new academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The PM said that in general the overall  level of schools' readiness is satisfactory, noting, however, that in some schools renovations are still not finished and that some regions have not yet solved children's transportation, lunches, and textbooks problems. In this regard, Mr. Sagintayev urged the regions aim to solve all issues related to the start of the new academic year before September 1.

    According to Education and Science Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev, this year 380,000 children will start school which is 10,500 more than in 2016.

    In his report, the minister revealed that 20 new schools have been commissioned in 2017 so far and that before September 1 it is planned to commission 35 more. According to him, full renovation has been completed in 300 schools across the country, while 410 secondary education institutions received minor repairs.

     

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Ministries Education Ministry of Education and Science Education and Science Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!