PM reviews schools' readiness for new academic year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has commented on the Education Minister's report on schools' readiness for the new academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The PM said that in general the overall level of schools' readiness is satisfactory, noting, however, that in some schools renovations are still not finished and that some regions have not yet solved children's transportation, lunches, and textbooks problems. In this regard, Mr. Sagintayev urged the regions aim to solve all issues related to the start of the new academic year before September 1.

According to Education and Science Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev, this year 380,000 children will start school which is 10,500 more than in 2016.

In his report, the minister revealed that 20 new schools have been commissioned in 2017 so far and that before September 1 it is planned to commission 35 more. According to him, full renovation has been completed in 300 schools across the country, while 410 secondary education institutions received minor repairs.