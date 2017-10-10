PM Sagintayev calls on Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to appreciate their friendship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev commented on the recent remarks of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I made a statement yesterday in connection with the inappropriate remarks made by Kyrgyz President Atambayev and based on manipulation of figures that have no grounds whatsoever. I believe that strong and responsible politicians cannot afford actions of this kind. In my statement, I gave the official stance of our government, backed up by reliable facts.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan stressed that Kazakhstan's successes were indisputable and recognized by the international community, and had been achieved thanks to the course and political leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Kazakhstan is a brotherly state for Kyrgyzstan. And it is not just words. For example, all transport and trade routes of the Kyrgyz Republic, including air, rail, and road routes go through Kazakhstan, but we have never taken restrictive measures. Moreover, for all these years our country has been helping Kyrgyz people and sympathized with the requests of the Kyrgyz leadership," Sagintayev said.

He also noted that friendship between the two peoples had evolved over the centuries and should be valued.

"The pre-election campaign will end. However, it should not cast doubt on the two nations. We must preserve the unity of the two fraternal peoples. We must not become a laughingstock for other nations and must preserve the unity of our fraternal peoples. We must work together to further strengthen our social and economic well-being," noted the Prime Minister.