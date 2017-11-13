PM Sagintayev, GE Digital CEO discuss cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with representatives of General Electric Company headed by the chief executive officer for GE Digital, senior vice president and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for GE, William Ruh, Prime Minister's press service reports.

The sides discussed cooperation in implementing promising digitalization investment projects in various sectors of the country's economy.

General Electric is a global industrial and digital leader. In Kazakhstan, the company has been present for many years in transport engineering, energy, health, aviation, as well as in the oil and gas industry.

At present, GE is involved in solving key infrastructure tasks in partnership with the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, KTZ, KazMunayGaz, Air Astana, Kaz Minerals and ERG.