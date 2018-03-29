PM Sagintayev: Kazakhstan sector of Aral Sea revitalized

ASTANA-KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of his working visit to Kyzylorda region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with the public of the Aral region on the development of Northern Aral, primeminister.kz reports.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the Northern Aral projects, development of agriculture, including improvement of the region's irrigated lands.

The PM stressed that today a series of measures are being implemented in order to facilitate the development of the region's economy, which helped increase the budget of the Aral district seven-fold, as well as to open new production and social facilities.

He also reminded that this year the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which was established on the initiative of President Nazarbayev, has turned 25. Bakytzhan Sagintayev added that the decision on its creation became an important event not only for the people of the Aral district but for the whole country, stressing that the Kazakh sector of the Aral Sea has revitalized.

Following the PM's speech, other officials, who also took part in the meeting presented their reports.

Thus, akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev dwelled upon the results of Northern Aral projects. Thus, according to him, thanks to the improvement of the regional economy that came as the result of the revival of the Aral Sea, the fishermen who had left for the Caspian, Balkhash, and Kapshagai returned to the region.

Chairman of the Committee of Water Resources of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Islam Abishev presented a report on the results of the work aimed at the improvement of the irrigation in the region.