PM Sagintayev meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominican Republic Miguel Vargas, primeminister.kz reports.

The sides discussed trade and economic relations, access to regional markets, as well as opening a Dominican diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and easing visa formalities between the two countries.

Particular attention in the conversation was paid to the forthcoming exhibition EXPO-2017, in particular, the development of alternative energy sources and the launch of an International Centre for the Development of Green Technologies and Investment Projects under the auspices of the United Nations.

Republic of Kazakhstan and Dominican Republic established diplomatic relations on June 7, 2011. Dominican Republic is the EXPO 2017 participant. The country will be represented at the Latin America Pavilion with other nations of the region. The national day of Dominican Republic at the EXPO will be held on August 7.