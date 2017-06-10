EN
    18:19, 10 June 2017 | GMT +6

    PM Sagintayev meets with Rosatom CEO

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Kazatomprom' pavilion "World of Atomic Energy" at the Astana Expo-2017.  

    In its pavilion, Kazatomprom showcases developments and achievements of the modern nuclear industry.

    During his visit, Prime Minister met with Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev to discuss peaceful atom.

    The sides discussed cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, nuclear fuel cycle and scientific, technological and innovative development.

    Particular attention was paid to the project of the Kazakh thermonuclear reactor Tokamak.

    The agreement on the joint use of the Tokamak experimental complex was signed during the Summit of CIS Heads of Government on May 26, 2017 in Kazan. The agreement provides for cooperation in the field of research for future thermonuclear energy.

    Tokamak is the first specialized facility for research and testing of materials for future thermonuclear and nuclear reactors and technologies.
