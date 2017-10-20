PM Sagintayev receives co-founder of DFJ Venture Capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in Ukimet Uyi Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with Timothy Cook Draper, the co-founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Kazinform has learned from Prime Minister's press service.

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan program, in particular, cooperating on the international start-up hub in Astana.

Mr. Sagintayev and Mr. Draper also considered the implementation of the agreements signed during Prime Minister's visit to the United States of America.

DFJ is an American venture capital firm focused on early- and growth-stage investments in enterprise, consumer and disruptive technologies.