PM Sagintayev to head Kazakh Invest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev will head the Board of Directors of Kazakh Invest national investment company, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to Chairman of Investment Committee of the Ministry for Investments and Development, Saparbek Tuyakbaev.

"It will be a high level national company. Investors will be able to contact ministers and even the head of the government with their contract proposals directly. It was decided that Prime Minister should head the Board of Directors ", he said during a presser at the Government House.

According to Tuyakbaev, reorganization and creation of Kazakh Invest should be completed before the end of this month. Kazakh Invest will have an extensive network of foreign representatives and subsidiaries. And will act as a 'single negotiator" with target multinational corporations and large investors on behalf of Kazakh Government.

"The company will have foreign branches, to provide assistance from visa support, to organizing meetings, negotiations and obtaining permits", he explained.