PM says Estonia ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan in innovations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has made solid steps towards modernization and diversification of its economic model, believes Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the opening ceremony of the Astana Hub Technological Park of IT Startups in Astana on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ratas said Kazakhstan has made some solid steps towards modernization and diversification of its economic model by attracting new types of FDI.



The head of the Estonian Government stressed that Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy prioritizes investment and digitalization.



"This is what we are trying to achieve in our country Estonia. I hope Astana Hub will contribute to it and our experience and expertise in Estonia will serve as a good foundation for cooperation between innovations and entrepreneurship. Sometimes good ideas and business plans need a boost," he added.



Recall that today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has officially launched the Astana Hub Technological Park of IT Startups in the Kazakh capital.