PM says 'good luck' to Kazakh athletes at PyeongChang 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev wished good luck to Kazakhstan's athletes at the upcoming 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Kazinform reports.

"[The Olympics] will kick off in a matter of days. We will look forward to the opening ceremony and wish our athletes good luck and success. We expect them to return home with medals," Prime Minister Sagintayev said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.



He reminded it's been only 10 days until the start of the PyeongChang Olympics. According to Sagintayev, Kazakh athletes will compete for medals across 9 sports: biathlon, figure skating, alpine skiing, short track, speed skating, luge, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, freestyle skiing, aerials and moguls.



"Team Kazakhstan has earned 57 licenses across 9 sports at the upcoming Winter Olympics. But this is not the final figure, we expect it to grow in the future," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sport, added.



The minister noted that presently the national team is busy gearing up for the upcoming Olympics.



"Thanks to stunning performance of our figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 in Helsinki, two female figure skaters will represent Kazakhstan in PyeongChang. Bronze medalist of the 2014 Sochi Olympics Denis Ten is also set to participate. Additionally, Kazakhstani biathletes also earned 10 Olympic berths," Minister Mukhamediuly revealed while speaking at the session.



It total, Team Kazakhstan collected 129 medals, including 37 gold, 38 silver and 54 bronze, in 2016-2017 season.