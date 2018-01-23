PM says Kazakhstanis should brace for extremely cold week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev addressed the problem of low temperatures that put Astana and Kazakhstan in deep freeze this week, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of the Government meeting on January 23 Sagintayev gave a number of instructions regarding the extreme cold that gripped Kazakhstan.



"All municipal services should operate as a well-oiled machine," said the Premier, asking heads of government bodies and directors of private companies not to pressure their employees to work more hours these days.



He reminded that bitter temperatures will persist for several days at least.



It is to be recalled that today mercury has dropped to -30, -40°C in six regions of Kazakhstan. Biting frosts are expected to hit southern Kazakhstan as well.



At the meeting, governors of the regions and the Ministry of Internal Affairs were instructed to monitor the situation on roads and ensure smooth operation of all social facilities (hospitals, schools and kindergartens).