PM Smailov, Ambassador Zhang Xiao discuss key issues of Kazakhstan-China coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Zhang Xiao, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation in trade, investment attraction, industry, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics, digital technologies, trans-border water resources use etc.

China is one of the major trade partners of Kazakhstan. 18 per cent of Kazakhstan’s total volume of foreign trade falls at China which is also among the country’s top 5 investors, the Prime Minister noted.

Alikhan Smailov stressed the Kazakh Government’s readiness to work on increasing mutual trade up to 35 billion US dollars by 2030, as it was set by the two countries’ leaders.

«Our countries possess huge potential in agricultural products supply. Kazakhstan’s enterprises are willing to ramp up the export of food products to China. The elimination of trade barriers and restrictions is of special importance,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Zhang Xiao said China is interested in the import of agricultural products from Kazakhstan, as well as in boosting the railroad transportations and strengthening the interregional interaction and partnership in IT.

According to him, Kazakhstani companies are assisted in entering the large Chinese trade platforms and Chinese market as a whole.

«We believe that we have great potential for bringing our relations to a brand new level. We need to set more ambitious goals,» the Chinese ambassador noted.

The sides also discussed the issues of resumption of the Khorgos ICBC work, opening of the third railway crossing near Bakhty-Pokitu checkpoint, construction of highways and establishment of new machine-building productions.

The parties noted that Astana and Beijing are planning to resume direct flights in the nearest outlook. The flights will be operated three times a week and visa procedures for the two countries’ nationals will be simplified.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to continue active interaction in all mutually beneficial areas.