PM Smailov checks modernization works at MAEK and Kaspi Water Desalination Plant

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has arrived in Mangistau region for a working trip, where he checked the course of modernization of Kaspi water desalination plant and preparation for a heating season at the Mangistau Atomic Energy Combine (MAEK), Kazinform has learned from the government’s press office.

MAEK is the only energy and water generating facility which supplies electricity to Mangistau region and partially to Atyrau region, as well as heat power, drinking water, hot and service water to Aktau.

Wear and tear of primary equipment here is at 80% which results in emergency situations.

This year, the plant has launched an overhaul of its turbine generators, boiler units and support equipment at its own expense.

The akimat (administration) of Mangistau region has allocated 2.6 billion tenge for the replacement of heavily worn-out equipment.

At the Prime Minister’s instruction, 4.9 billion tenge has been spent from the governmental reserve for the purchase of new equipment and spare parts.

The new equipment is scheduled to arrive at the plant in November-December.

The overhaul of energy unit-3 and its partial modernization is slated for 2024, for a significant wear and tear of the equipment at the thermal power station.

Energy unit-2 will be overhauled and completely modernized in 2025, while energy unit -1 will undergo repair and modernization in 2026.

The construction of the energy unit-4 in the main building of the thermal power station is scheduled for Q4 2027.

In whole, the modernization of the operating energy units and construction of a new one will let increase generation capacity by 420MWt.

«The akimat of the region must ensure control over timely completion of the repair works,» said the Prime Minister.

Nurlybai Akkulov, Director of the Kaspi Water Desalination Plant, reported to Alikhan Smailov on the course of modernization works carried out at the plant.

In his words, the plant has already received 12 billion tenge of budgetary funds and more than 5 billion tenge from the government’s reserve for modernization works.

Construction works have been completed by 90%.

As Alikhan Smailov noted, the plant has been the major source of drinking water for the settlements of Munaily and Karakiya districts.

The daily capacity of the plant is 20,000 cubic meters. It provides more than 180,000 people with clean water.

«With the consideration of annual growth in population and development of tourism on the Caspian Sea coast, we see a need in increasing water production. In this regard, the President assigned to expand the Kaspi Water Desalination Plant. The Government has provided all required financial assistance. The akimat of the region must implement the project by the end of the year,» said he.