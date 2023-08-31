PM Smailov reports on implementation of President's addresses at AMANAT Party's extended session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov is participating in the extended session of AMANAT Party's faction being held in the Majilis today, Kazinform reports.

The Prime Minister spoke about implementation of the President’s state-of-the-nation addresses in 2019-2022.

In his words, all these documents are aimed at improving well-being of all Kazakhstanis. «In general, the tasks set have been fulfilled, while the implementation of long-term tasks is in process,» he said.

Smailov reminded that the Head of State announced the need to carry out large financial transformations, since reforms are impossible without progressive public and political life of the country.

«The Concept of Society Development is being implemented. The document became a new stage of development of democracy and the first step towards development of multi-party system and holding competitive elections,» said the Prime Minister.

He reminded that new order of organization and holding peaceful gatherings was adopted.

The Administrative Code was adopted as well.

The country moved to the election of mayors of large cities, governors of villages, settlements and areas, due to which 1,576 governors have been elected.

The amendments to the Land Code enabled to fully prohibit the allocation of land plots to foreign nationals and foreign companies.

The Government has also developed the Law «On public control». It allows to enhance openness and accountability of state companies and state bodies to the public.

The 2025 Plan of Territorial Development of Kazakhstan is under implementation. The document is based on «people to infrastructure» principle.

«As per the principle, we are raising employment level in villages, single industry towns and small towns to basic standards,» said Smailov.

Death penalty has been finally canceled in Kazakhstan, he concluded.