PM Smailov stresses importance of reducing state’s share in economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – It is necessary to step up the work to reduce the share of the state in the economy, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at a government meeting today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The measures within the Comprehensive privatization plan need to be carried out in strict compliance with the road maps. It is also important to pay special attention to ensuring the privatization process is transparent,» said Smailov.

The country updated its comprehensive plan of measures to counter shadow economy for the next three years in July.

«Reducing the share of illegal business is an additional source of revenues to the budget. Also, another main factor of reducing the share of shadow economy is widespread digitalization and integration of information systems of government bodies. This work needs to be activated and it is necessary to avoid missing deadlines of the measures planned,» added Smailov.

The Kazakh Prime minister instructed the Digital Development Ministry to take this issue under control.

«No less important aspect is a timely implementation of all measures financed from the budget. Therefore, the administrators of budget programs need to ensure quality and full use of the funds by the end of the year,» said Smailov.

Earlier it was reported that the 2021/25 Comprehensive plan of privatization provides for realization of 658 facilities.