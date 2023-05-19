EN
    09:50, 19 May 2023 | GMT +6

    PM Smailov to attend II EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty

    Фото: primeminister.kz
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will take part today in the II EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty, Kazinform learned from the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

    The event will focus on the following issues: strengthening the two regions’ economic relations, development of trade contacts between the entrepreneurs, organization of multimodal transportations, modernization of trade routes' infrastructure, implementation of digital solutions in commercial operations, governmental regulation etc.

    Prime ministers and representatives of the governments of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, officials of the European Commission, governments of European countries and international financial organizations, representatives of business communities etc. are expected to participate in the forum.


