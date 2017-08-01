PM speaks up on Kazakh health insurance system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has instructed the governors to design the mechanisms of identifying the persons who risk being out of medical insurance coverage, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The awareness-raising efforts in a number of regions lags behind. I instruct the governors of the regions as well as Astana and Almaty cities to intensify the awareness-raising efforts, especially among the self-employed population. To conduct, together with the State Revenue Committee, a weekly monitoring of deductions and contributions paid by employers and individual entrepreneurs," said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The head of the Cabinet dwelled on the issue of providing employment for the citizens who do not have income.

"There is one more issue, it is related to the citizens who have low or no income at all and who will not make any contributions. They are the unregistered unemployed persons, the individuals who have no status. These citizens can eventually end up outside the system. In this regard, I instruct the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection together with the governors of the regions, cities of Astana and Almaty to work out the mechanism for identifying such persons, indicating their data, and the measures to ensure their employment for the purposes of the compulsory health insurance coverage," he emphasized.

The prime minister also instructed to carry out the awareness-raising efforts in the right way.

"Once again, Yelzhan Amantayevich [Birtanov], please carefully consider everything, then propose and we will make the final decision. In fact, there is little time and a lot of questions as we see in the networks. In the press there are many discussions, many unclear points. We must properly explain the content of this system," said Bakytzhan Sagintayev, referring to the Minister of Healthcare gof the Republic of Kazakhstan.