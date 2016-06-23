PM surveyed Schoolchildren’s Palace in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Almaty region today, Head of the Government Karim Massimov has visited the Schoolchildren’s Palace in Taldykorgan.

According to the region’s Governor Amandyk Batalov, the Palace has no analogues in Kazakhstan.

The facility offers more than 50 hobby groups where every child can develop his talents and skills. The management of the Palace plan to install a unique telescope in the building, due to which 120 children will be able to simultaneously monitor stars and planets on two special screens.

Besides, the Schoolchildren’s Palace includes a planetarium, a pool and a 300-seat ceremonial hall.