PM surveys reconstruction of an airport in N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev is in North Kazakhstan region for a working visit. While in the region, the Premier surveyed the progress of reconstruction and familiarized with the prospects of development of transit potential of the Petropavlovsk International Airport, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Vice governor of North Kazakhstan region Anton Fedyayev briefed Prime Minister Sagintayev on reconstruction of the terminal and landing strip of the airport. He revealed that there are plans to increase the territory of apron of the airport and repair approach road.



Reconstruction of the airport in Petropavlovsk will allow to make maximum use of the transit potential of North Kazakhstan region bordering the Kurgan, the Tyumen and the Omsk Regions of the Russian Federation.



The airport management will look into the possibility of increasing the number of regular passenger flights and other long-term projects.