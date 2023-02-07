PM tasks akimats to revise quality of subsidized housing construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov assigned regional governors to revise the quality of construction of subsidized housing built at the expense of budgetary funds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister criticized the quality of construction of houses, yards and landscaping. «The state allocates huge funds for the construction of housing. Show me the pictures of yards. I do not name the regions where these apartment blocks were built. But I can say, the situation is the same almost in all the regions. Look, where the children play. Look at landscaping and the quality of roads! Is it normal?» Alikhan Smailov asked.

The Prime Minister tasked the regional akimats to revise the apartment blocks built under the governmental program and eliminate all the shortcomings.

«It must be done immediately. The quality of construction and landscaping shall be under control. Many problems exist in housing and utilities sector, which require a prompt and proper solution. There are some problems in provision of socially vulnerable groups with housing. Many complaints come from the people who cannot receive their housing, because Otbasy Bank [Ed. - former Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan] doesn't have enough funds for concessional lending. This approach is unacceptable,» he stressed.

Earlier, the Prime Minister criticized slowdown in housing construction. «This year we expect to commission 15.3 million square meters of housing, which is lower than in 2022. The major reason of this slowdown is lack of infrastructure,» he said.

Photo: primeminister.kz