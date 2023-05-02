EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:55, 02 May 2023 | GMT +6

    PM tasks to submit recommendations on new water tariffs within a month

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions on provision of the population with drinking water, Kazinform reports.

    Thus, the Ministry of National Economy and the ministries of industry and ecology were tasked to draft recommendations on the introduction of a new water tariff policy within a month.

    The Prime Minister stressed the need of modernizing infrastructure and introduction of digital water use technologies.

    The Ministry of Industry together with the Ministry of Ecology and regional akimats were tasked to monitor the entire water supply infrastructure and compile a list of facilities with a high risk of dilapidation.

    Besides, the Ministry of Ecology together and the regional akimats were assigned to complete the construction of all unfinished water supply systems.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!