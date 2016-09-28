EN
    17:46, 28 September 2016 | GMT +6

    PM to partake in CIS Heads of Government Council’s meeting in Belarus

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In October 2016, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev will visit the Republic of Belarus. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to this country Yergali Bulegenov has said it at the briefing in the MFA in Astana.

    “The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan is going to visit Belarus in October to participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council. The PM will likely hold bilateral meetings there,” the Ambassador said.

    The Diplomat informed also about the documents to be signed [during the visit - editor].

    “One of such documents relates to cooperation in peaceful use of space. A one-year program of economic cooperation is being drafted now. A breakthrough project in machine-building industry is prepared for signing too,” he clarified.

