PM to visit Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev starts his working visit to Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sagintayev is expected to inspect the objects of the North Caspian project on the development of the Kashagan field on the Caspian shelf, Bolashak oil and gas refinery and a new sulfur processing plant.

The Prime Minister will hold a meeting on the technological modernization of oil and gas enterprises within the framework of the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".

During his visit to the region, Bakytzhan Sagintayev is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the members of the regional council of the 'Atameken' Chamber of Entrepreneurs and visit a number of enterprises.