PM tours E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the task of the President of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived for a working visit to East Kazakhstan region to explain the key tasks of the President‘s Address, to hold meetings in Semey and Ust Kamenogorsk, primeminister.kz.

The meetings will focus on the key directions of the President's Address, such as boosting household income, upgrading education and healthcare quality, housing availability. The PM will also visit a number of social and industrial facilities to survey realization of Nurly Zhol, Nurly Zher and Densaulyk programs, etc.



Earlier, the PM paid working visits to Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangystau, Turkestan, West Kazakhgstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.

