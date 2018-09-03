PM tours N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the Kazakh President's task Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived in North Kazakhstan to pay a working visit, primeminister.kz reports.

The goal of the visit is to survey progress of realization of the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness, New Development Opportunities in terms of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Five Social Initiatives, state programs, etc.



The PM is expected to hold a meeting on implementation of the North Kazakhstan region socioeconomic development complex plan for 2018-2021, survey social and industrial facilities of the region, preparations for the XV forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev drew attention to the measures taken in the region aimed at promotion education quality. The New Development Opportunities in terms of the Fourth Industrial Revolution educational program prioritize development of abilities to permanent adaptation to changes and adoption of new knowledge. All the regions were tasked to create children's tech parks and business incubators at the Schoolchildren's Palaces with all necessary infrastructure, including computers, laboratories and 3D printers. It will help integrate the young generation into the scientific research and industrial and technology environment.



The Premier surveyed the Schoolchildren's Palace under construction in Petropavlovsk. It will be equipped with the latest technologies,also visited one of the dormitories of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, the Universal Tennis Centre.