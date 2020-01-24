PM unveils agro-industrial sector development plans

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin announced the plans of development of the country’s agro-industrial complex.

«In agro-industrial sector, we will focus on boosting deep processing of agro-industrial products. We are planning to apply a comprehensive approach towards provision of foodstuffs, increasing agro-industrial products manufacture, subsidizing, growth of investments and expansion of the export of agro-industrial products,» said Askar Mamin at the Government’s extended session today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, attraction of strategic investors will help form clear understanding of long-term prospects of the sector’s development among the farmers.

«In 2020, growth in the sector will be at 6%. The import of agro-industrial products will be reduced by 6%. 40,000 new jobs will be created,» he noted.

In general, the agro-industrial sector remains an attractive sphere, he stressed.

In his words, 387 projects worth 4.4trn tenge will be implemented in the nearest 5 years. 94 of them amounting to 559bn tenge will be launched in 2020.

«For instance, North Kazakhstan region implements today a project on deep processing of wheat. New processing industries will be commissioned soon which will let raise wheat processing volumes from 20% to 90% in three years,» the PM highlighted.

«60% of Zhambyl region's population lives in rural areas. The region takes today a package of measures to boost development of private farm households. As a result, the manufacture of agricultural products is expected to rise by 34% in the nearest two years and 4,000 jobs will be created,» he concluded.