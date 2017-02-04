PM urged to cut number of business inspection bodies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan intends to reduce the number of state bodies inspecting business. PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev has given such an instruction during the Government meeting today.

"As President said, there has been done a lot for improvement of business climate, however the stress on the business is increasing. On one hand we modify laws for better business activity and simplify procedures having made the number mandatory authorization documents 3 times less for the last 5 years. But on the other hand the number of the adopted regulatory legal acts affecting business has increased by 1,7 times", -informed the Prime Minister.

85% of these documents are the acts of akimats and maslikhats.

"I urge the Ministry of National Economy and the Ministry of Justice to study this issue. The data presented yesterday tell that there are 61 agencies and bodies performing control and monitoring functions, and 45 of them are central bodies. Entrepreneurs are demanded to fulfill 28 thousand requirements. Therefore I give one month to the Ministry of National Economy to carry out a revision of all control and monitoring functions together with the relevant state bodies and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken and report to the Government. First of all it is necessary to reduce the administrative barriers and inflated requirements to the business. All appropriate amendments to the legislation must be made this year. As well as bring up the proposals to reduce the number of inspection bodies», - said the Prime Minister.