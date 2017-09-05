PM urges not to repeat Shakhan tragedy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has made a demand for this year heating season to prevent any recurrence of the tragedy that happened in Shakhan village, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Keep under control, especially Temirtau town, so that the last year's situation could not repeat. And I would like to hope that the situation that occurred in Shakhan will not take place again this year," the premier said in a Government conference call.

According to Anatoly Shkarupa, the Deputy Akim of Karaganda region, 18 of 30 indirect heating systems are planned to be removed from houses before the start of the heating season. "Today 8 systems have been removed, the other 10 will be installed before the start of the heating season, including with the use of non-budgetary sources. All are in the village of Shakhan," Shkarupa said.

Due to the need for design documentation, the removal of 12 indirect heating systems is scheduled for the next year. "This is the case of the houses that use less dangerous horizontal boilers, mainly in Agadyr village. To prevent any emergencies in this regard, the boiler stations have been inspected, and we conduct training of employees for issuing relevant documents on an ongoing basis," he said.

Recall that in January this year a tragedy occurred in the village of Shakhan as the boiler station exploded in a residential building, killing nine people. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, instructed public bodies together with local executive authorities to audit houses with indirect heating systems.