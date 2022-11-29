PM urges to liquidate Ekibastuz TPP accident causes, check energy facilities in regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov commissioned relevant authorities to investigate into the technological violations at the Ekibastuz heat and energy plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The work on restoration of heat supply in Ekibastuz must be continued. The causes of the accident must be liquidated. The ministry of energy, the ministry of industry must carry out an investigation into the circumstance and together with local akimats to conduct a technical audit of all the regions’ energy facilities and report to the Government,» said Smailov at the Cabinet’s sitting today.

The Prime Minister assigned to check the quality of the repair works conducted in the regions ahead of the heating period.

Alikhan Smailov also commissioned to strictly control designated use of the funds allocated for the modernization and repair of utilities infrastructure. He urged the regional akimats to keep heating season issues under their personal control.

State of emergency was announced in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant. The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25°C.