PM urges to speed up adoption of 8th package of business climate improvement measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, measures to improve the business climate were considered.

Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Deputy Chair of the Board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Eldar Zhumagaziev and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov reported on the work carried out in this area, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

Entrepreneurship in the Republic of Kazakhstan is supported under the Business Roadmap, Enbek and the Economy of Simple Things programs. In 2019, under these programs, financial support was provided to 5,903 projects, 3,700 of which were aimed at the expansion of the existing enterprises and 2,200 were aimed at creation of new production or expanding existing ones.

In 2019, the share of SMEs in GDP amounted to 29.5%. Over the previous 5 years, 7 packages of legislative initiatives have been adopted aimed at reducing administrative barriers and various business transaction costs.

As a result of the reforms launched, Kazakhstan ranked among the world’s Top 25 countries (out of 190) in the World Bank's Doing Business rating

To date, the 8th package of legislative measures to improve the business climate has been developed and submitted to the Parliament. The document provides for simplification of the procedure for registering contracts (canceling the stamp), speeding up the procedure for registering a VAT payer (online, within 1 day), the possibility of opening bank accounts online within 1 day, eliminating the need for notification of certain procedures (GASK, traffic police), increasing security of transactions through the public access to information (on arrest, encumbrance, property rights to real estate for legal entities), combining a number of permits in one package, etc.

«The Government has been given the task of strengthening the role of SMEs and bringing its share in the country's economy to at least 35% by 2025, and by 2050 — to 50%. To achieve these indicators and create the most favorable conditions for business development, a large and systematic work is underway,» said Mamin.

The prime minister noted the effectiveness of measures and programs that promote business development and stimulate entrepreneurial activity of citizens.

«Now we should build harmonious work for a high-quality and effective solution of the tasks set by the Head of State. In this regard, it is necessary to accelerate the adoption of the 8th package of measures to improve the business climate and carry out relevant work in the Parliament by June 1, 2020,» Mamin said.

The Head of Government instructed the Ministry of National Economy to complete the work on the implementation of the Government for Business project by July 1, which will simplify the procedures for obtaining state support measures for entrepreneurs on the basis of the Single Window principle.