PM visited Dostyk village in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Government Karim Massimov visited Dostyk village during his working trip to Almaty region, primeminister.kz says.

The Prime Minister visited the village hospital, got acquainted with the work of the gas distribution station, container-reloading site of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and Dostyk customs post and discussed topical issues of socio-economic development of the district with the regional akimat.

Karim Massimov has inspected "Dostyk" station’s gas distribution activities in the course of his working trip.



He checked the principle of functioning of carriages and car tanks. According to a representative of the shareholders of LLP «Dostyk Gas Terminal», the volume of sales of liquefied petroleum gas station makes 1 million tonnes per year.The station can simultaneously receive 60 tank - wagons.



"DostykGazTerminal" is a joint venture implementing a project on transfer of liquefied natural gas from Kazakhstan to China.



The PM inspected also container-site of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy ".



Dostyk station a freight border terminal, which functions also as a freight and distribution yard. It is ocated on the 303-310 km of Aktogay - State border section.



The total daily capacity of Dostyk station is 344 cars with containers, 130 open wagons, 144 gondola cars, 270 cars and a shift of 100 wagons of oil.

Karim Massimov visited Dostyk village’s hospital and talked to local doctors.



The chief doctor informed the Prime Minister of the hospital's activity.



The hospital is equipped with 50 beds and has 14 single, 23 double and 13 four-bed wards. The hospital employs 110 people, 10 of them are doctors and 49 are nurses.



Besides, the Prime Minister surveyed "Dostyk" customs post located on the border with China and talked to customs officers.



As the head of the customs post noted at the end of last year, the total turnover of "Dostyk" was 6.58 million tons.